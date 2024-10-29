Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 11.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.41% to Rs 1095.10 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 11.84% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 1095.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1095.101133.72 -3 OPM %10.8910.96 -PBDT89.47101.26 -12 PBT61.9278.78 -21 NP46.1152.30 -12
