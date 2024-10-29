Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CBDT notifies Tolerance Range for Transfer Pricing for A.Y 2024-25

CBDT notifies Tolerance Range for Transfer Pricing for A.Y 2024-25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued notification no. 116/2024 dated October 18, 2024 notifying the tolerance range for AY 2024-25. The notification of tolerance range shall provide certainty to taxpayers and reduce the risk perception associated with pricing of a transaction in transfer pricing.
Proviso to sub-rule(7) of rule 10CA sub-rule(7) provides that, "if the variation between the arm's length price so determined at which the international transaction or specified domestic transaction has actually been undertaken does not exceed such percentage not exceeding three percent of the latter, as may be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette in this behalf, the price at which the international transaction or specified domestic transaction has actually been undertaken shall be deemed to be the arm's length price."

 

The tolerance range for transfer pricing is as follows:

The tolerance ranges shall be 1% for transactions in the nature of "wholesale trading" and 3% for others, respectively, as notified last year and the term 'wholesale trading', shall be defined as an international transaction or specified domestic transaction of trading in goods which fulfil all the following conditions:

Purchase cost of finished goods is 80% or more of the total cost pertaining to such trading activities; and Average monthly closing inventory of goods is 10% or less of sales pertaining to such trading activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shares drop 6% as Q2 nos miss estimates; profit down 17% YoY

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to citizens aged above 70 years

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs 15-year deal with Irish govt to manage pensions of 800K workers

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 300 pts at 80,300; Nifty atop 24,400; Maruti sinks 6%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon