Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 208.26 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 21.89% to Rs 58.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 208.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.26181.35 15 OPM %33.3734.54 -PBDT81.5570.80 15 PBT76.9364.33 20 NP58.3547.87 22
