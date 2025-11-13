Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 23.26% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1200.571095.10 10 OPM %9.3210.96 -PBDT83.1092.72 -10 PBT52.5767.41 -22 NP38.5350.21 -23
