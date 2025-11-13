Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 23.26% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1200.571095.10 10 OPM %9.3210.96 -PBDT83.1092.72 -10 PBT52.5767.41 -22 NP38.5350.21 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2025 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra forms 50:50 insurance JV with Manulife

Mahindra & Mahindra forms 50:50 insurance JV with Manulife

Inox Wind secures 100 MW equipment supply order

Inox Wind secures 100 MW equipment supply order

Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; Govt approves $5.1 billion package for tariffs hit exporters

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; Govt approves $5.1 billion package for tariffs hit exporters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon