TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 499.94 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 12.61% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 499.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales499.94428.06 17 OPM %18.5915.99 -PBDT90.0265.60 37 PBT49.8944.58 12 NP37.0532.90 13
