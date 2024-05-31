Steelcast standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 98.40 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.35% to Rs 75.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 409.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Steelcast declined 4.25% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 98.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.98.40120.32409.81476.8329.3025.7328.5923.9029.4130.62118.85112.6525.1126.24100.9394.5118.7119.5475.0070.52