Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 37.37 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 37.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.13% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 130.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
