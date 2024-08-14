Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.61% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 98.61% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.72 -99 OPM %-5000.0043.06 -PBDT-0.800.11 PL PBT-0.80-0.03 -2567 NP-0.80-0.03 -2567
