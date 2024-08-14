Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.221.90-12.16-16.320.110.070.080.060.050.06