Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 88.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 88.53% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.09% to Rs 205.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 260.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.205.85260.8810.9610.2823.0326.2113.0417.761.5613.60

