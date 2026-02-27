Friday, February 27, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.28 -64 OPM %40.0067.86 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.050.08 -38 NP0.040.06 -33

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

