Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.68% to Rs 1030.49 croreNet profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.68% to Rs 1030.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 759.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1030.49759.52 36 OPM %1.760.19 -PBDT23.90-45.66 LP PBT20.07-49.95 LP NP7.05-54.24 LP
