Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slips 1.12%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 38.61% over last one month compared to 4.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.37% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd fell 1.12% today to trade at Rs 858. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.19% to quote at 3738.29. The index is up 4.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 1.02% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 0.85% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 32.7 % over last one year compared to the 8.21% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 38.61% over last one month compared to 4.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5664 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 869.8 on 10 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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