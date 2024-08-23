Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Adani Power, Wipro, Jain Irrigation Systems, Bharat Forge, Prism Johnson

Stock Alert: Adani Power, Wipro, Jain Irrigation Systems, Bharat Forge, Prism Johnson

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange, RBL Bank, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network.
Stocks to watch:
Adani Power said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved company's resolution plan to buy Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Wipro extended its pact with John Lewis Partnership to complete their cloud transformation project.
Jain Irrigation Systems has signed MoU with Indian Coffee board for commercial release of disease resistance coffee plants to growers.
Bharat Forge will invest an additional Rs 105 crore in its subsidiary, Kalyani Power Train via share subscription.
Power Mech Projects will issue bonus shares in the ration of 1:1. The record date is 28 September 2024.

More From This Section

Zen Technologies secures India patent for its innovative Trigger Sensing System

Zen Technologies secures India patent for its innovative Trigger Sensing System

Jain Irrigation Systems signs landmark MoU with Coffee Board of India

Jain Irrigation Systems signs landmark MoU with Coffee Board of India

IIFL Securities allots 2.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IIFL Securities allots 2.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

RailTel wins work order of Rs 52.66 cr

RailTel wins work order of Rs 52.66 cr

RBI says auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC payments to be included under e-mandate framework

RBI says auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC payments to be included under e-mandate framework

Spandana Sphoorty Financials board will meet on 27 August 2024 to consider the issuance of non convertible debentures on private placement basis.
Prism Johnson entered into shareholders agreement with Sunbath Sanitary to acquire 50% stake for total consideration of Rs 18.72 crore. Sunbath Sanitary engaged in manufacturing of sanitaryware in Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off to a slow start; Ambuja Cements, Airtel eyed

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

What's the latest DDA housing scheme? Over 1,100 register for it on Day 1

Paramount

Skydance media asks Paramount to stop negotiating with Edgar Bronfman

Mpox

S'pore begins screening incoming passengers at airports for mpox symptoms

Bain Capital

Bain Capital-backed 360 One raises $500 million for secondary fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon