Stock Alert: Adani Power, Wipro, Jain Irrigation Systems, Bharat Forge, Prism Johnson

Securities in F&O ban : Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange, RBL Bank, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network. Stocks to watch: Adani Power said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved company's resolution plan to buy Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Wipro extended its pact with John Lewis Partnership to complete their cloud transformation project. Jain Irrigation Systems has signed MoU with Indian Coffee board for commercial release of disease resistance coffee plants to growers. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange, RBL Bank, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network.

Bharat Forge will invest an additional Rs 105 crore in its subsidiary, Kalyani Power Train via share subscription.

Power Mech Projects will issue bonus shares in the ration of 1:1. The record date is 28 September 2024.

Spandana Sphoorty Financials board will meet on 27 August 2024 to consider the issuance of non convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Prism Johnson entered into shareholders agreement with Sunbath Sanitary to acquire 50% stake for total consideration of Rs 18.72 crore. Sunbath Sanitary engaged in manufacturing of sanitaryware in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News