Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.62% to Rs 45.52 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 9.14% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.62% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.5279.33 -43 OPM %15.669.73 -PBDT9.9010.63 -7 PBT7.378.01 -8 NP5.375.91 -9
