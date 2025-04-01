Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks in focus as companies are set to unveil their monthly reports.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)s board approved the issue of 2 bonus equity shares for every 1 full paid up equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on record date.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)'s wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven, has successfully operationalized a 37.5 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

Power Mech Projects has secured an order worth Rs 425 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power.

IRCON International announced that its joint venture with SSNR Projects has secured a contract worth Rs 872.69 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the construction of railway tunnels.

 

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Ircon International amounting to Rs 162.58 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has signed two contracts with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment, worth Rs 62,700 crore.

Manappuram Finances board has approved a fund-raising program for fiscal year FY2025-26. Fund-raising program includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to an overall limit of Rs 5,500 crore by way of private placement or public issue in one or more tranches.

JSW Steel received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) for the appointment as Washery Developer & Operator for Dugda Coal Washery at Bokaro in Jharkhand, for a period of 25 years.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antibodydrug conjugate (ADC) SBO-154.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Abhijit Chakravorty has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

