NSE revises market lot sizes for Nifty Bank, Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced changes to the market lot sizes for derivative contracts on key indices, effective 25 April 2025. This revision aligns with guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for periodic adjustments in derivatives lot sizes.

The lot size for Nifty Bank (BANKNIFTY) futures and options will increase from 30 to 35, while the Nifty Midcap Select (MIDCPNIFTY) lot size will rise from 120 to 140. However, lot sizes for Nifty 50, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Next 50 derivatives will remain unchanged.

Existing monthly contracts expiring in April, May, and June 2025 will continue with their current lot sizes. The July 2025 expiry contracts will be the first to reflect the revised market lots.

 

For Nifty Bank, all new contracts created after the close of trading on April 24, 2025, and available from April 25, 2025, will adopt the new lot sizes. The revised lot size will also apply to all quarterly Nifty Bank contracts traded from April 25 onward.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

