Stock Alert: Cipla, Dixon Technologies, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance

Stock Alert: Cipla, Dixon Technologies, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Can Fin Homes, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank shares were banned from F&O trading on 21 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Cyient DLM, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indoco Remedies, Jana Small Finance Bank, KEI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, South Indian Bank, Tanla Platforms, and UCO Bank will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

L&T Finances consolidated net profit fell 2.2% to Rs 626.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 640.18 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 14.6% YoY to Rs 4,105.13 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Refiners ask Abu Dhabi NOC to offer 'oil delivered price' as freight spikes

Dixon Technologies consolidated net profit jumped 77.5% to Rs 171.19 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 96.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged 177% to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sunteck Realty reported consolidated net profit of Rs 42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales soared 281.1% to Rs 161.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 42.45 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Cipla said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility of its subsidiary, Medispray Laboratories, in Goa, from 14 to 20 January 2025. After the inspection concluded, Medispray received one observation in Form 483 from the USFDA.

Reliance Powers board has appointed Neeraj Parakh as chief executive officer (CEO) for 3 years.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

