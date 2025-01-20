Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces Guidelines on Settlement of Dues of borrowers by ARCs

RBI announces Guidelines on Settlement of Dues of borrowers by ARCs

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines on Settlement of Dues of borrowers by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). The revised guidelines mandate that ARCs adopt a more structured approach to settle dues while ensuring transparency and accountability in their operations.
As per the new guidelines, every ARC must establish a Board-approved policy that governs the settlement of borrower dues. The policy is required to address critical aspects such as eligibility criteria for one-time settlements, permissible sacrifices based on exposure categories, and methodologies to determine the realisable value of securities.

RBI noted that borrowers with outstanding dues exceeding Rs 1 crore, settlements can only proceed after a thorough evaluation by an Independent Advisory Committee (IAC). This committee has to comprise experts with technical, financial, or legal expertise, who will assess the borrower's financial position, projected earnings, and recovery prospects before making recommendations to the ARC. The Board of Directors, including at least two independent directors, must deliberate on the IAC's recommendations and evaluate alternative recovery options. The Board's decision, along with the rationale, must be meticulously documented in meeting minutes. For dues of Rs 1 crore or below, ARCs can process settlements based on criteria defined in the Board-approved policy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rabi acreage rises marginally, oilseeds area falls more than 4%

Rabi acreage rises marginally, oilseeds area falls more than 4%

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 188.29 times

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 188.29 times

Zomato drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 59 cr; Blinkit posts loss of Rs 103 cr

Zomato drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 59 cr; Blinkit posts loss of Rs 103 cr

INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon