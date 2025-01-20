Business Standard

Landmark Cars to open new MG Select dealership in Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Landmark Cars has received a letter of intent from JSW MG Motor India (MGI) to open new MG Select dealerships in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. MG Select, a new brand channel of MGI, is dedicated to developing the 'accessible luxury' segment in India. At launch the company will have two models, MG Cyberster and the MG M9 EV with more to follow later. Sales are expected to begin by May 2025. These dealerships will be established by M/s Aeromark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

