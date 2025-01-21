Business Standard

Ugro Capital to mull fund raising on 23 Jan'25

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Ugro Capital said that its investment and borrowing committee of the board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 23rd January 2025 to consider raising funds via private placement.

Investment and borrowing committee of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23rd January 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures through private placement basis, the NBFC stated in exchange filing.

UGRO Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

 

The companys net profit increased 22.9% to Rs 35.52 crore on 35.2% jump in total income to Rs 342.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter advanced 1.71% to end at Rs 223.55 on Monday, 20 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

