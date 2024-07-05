Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Raymond, Poonawalla Fincorp, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank,

HDFC Banks gross advances fell 0.8% QoQ at Rs 24.87 lakh crore, while the deposits were flat to Rs 23.79 lakh crore. CASA deposits were down 5% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 6.83 lakh crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Raymonds board approved the demerger of the real estate arm, Raymond Realty subject to approval of shareholders and regulators. The company will issue 6.65 crore shares of Raymond Realty having a face value of Rs 10 per share, upon demerger. One share of Raymond Realty will be given for every share held in the parent firm.

Poonawalla Fincorps total disbursement stood at Rs 7,400 crore, up 5% year-on-year and AUM jumped 52% to Rs 26,970 crore, for the quarter ended 300 June 2024.

IDBI Bank reported total business of Rs 4.71 lakh crore, up 15% year-on-year while the deposits increased 13% YoY to Rs 2.77 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew 5% YoY to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in Q1 FY25.

Punjab National Banks domestic advances jumped 12.1% YoY to Rs 9.89 lakh crore while deposits grew 8.1% YoY to Rs 13.7 lakh crore. Global deposits stood at Rs 14.08 lakh crore, up 8.5% YoY in Q1 FY25.

ESAF Small Finance Bank reported 30% YoY jump in gross advances at Rs 18,783 crore, while deposits jumped 33.4% year-on-year to Rs 20,887 crore. CASA ratio was at 23.59% in Q1 FY25 against 18.22% in Q4 FY24.

Ujjivan Small Finance Banks total deposits jumped 22% YoY to Rs 32,500 crore while gross loan book grew 19% to Rs 30,091 crore. CASA ratio stood at 25.6% in Q1 FY25 against 26.5% in Q4 FY24.

Solar Industries Indias step-down unit acquires a 73.99% stake in South Africa's Problast BS.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions entered into a development agreement with Skybound Realty for the joint development of the companys property 'CG House' in the Worli region in Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Enterprises, India Cements and Hindustan Copper.