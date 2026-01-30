Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Alcaraz vs Zverev in men's singles SF

In the first semifinal of the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2026, third seed Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) will lock horns with second seed Alexander Zverev (Germany) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne today. The 22-year-old Alcaraz is just two wins away from becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, and the German stands in his way as the Spaniard aims to take revenge for his 2024 Australian Open quarterfinal defeat.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Zverev has finished runner-up three times, including last year in Australia, when his campaign was overshadowed by court proceedings in Germany. In 2024, Alcaraz beat Zverev in the French Open final, after Zverev had defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in Australia.

Alcaraz vs Zverev: What players said before the first semifinal

Alcaraz said Zverev edged him in a recent practice match with a “high level of tennis” and “high level of intensity”.

“It was impressive, the level he's been playing so far, so it's going to be a great battle,” Alcaraz said. “I'm excited about playing him here at the AO in a semifinal. I know what I have to do. I will be well prepared, and if he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot!”

“In my case, I'm still chasing that desired Slam,” Zverev said. “Of course, I still want to achieve that, but I also want to enjoy my tennis. Right now, I'm doing that.”

Alcaraz vs Zverev head-to-head

The head-to-head is evenly poised at 6–6, highlighting a well-matched rivalry.

Alcaraz dominates on clay, while Zverev has the edge on indoor hard courts.

Alcaraz holds a clear advantage in Grand Slam success, whereas both players are level on Masters titles.

Zverev has spent more time on court, which could factor into physical endurance.

Alcaraz vs Zverev head-to-head results details Year Winner Event Round Surface Score 2025 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Semifinal Outdoor Hard 6–4, 6–3 2024 Alexander Zverev Nitto ATP Finals Round Robin Indoor Hard 7–6(5), 6–4 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Roland Garros Final Outdoor Clay 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2 2024 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Quarterfinal Outdoor Hard 6–3, 6–1 2024 Alexander Zverev Australian Open Quarterfinal Outdoor Hard 6–1, 6–3, 6–7(2), 6–4 2023 Alexander Zverev Nitto ATP Finals Round Robin Indoor Hard 6–7(3), 6–3, 6–4 2023 Carlos Alcaraz US Open Quarterfinal Outdoor Hard 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 2023 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Round of 16 Outdoor Clay 6–1, 6–2 2022 Alexander Zverev Roland Garros Quarterfinal Outdoor Clay 6–4, 6–4, 4–6, 7–6(7) 2022 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final Outdoor Clay 6–3, 6–1 2021 Alexander Zverev Vienna Semifinal Indoor Hard 6–3, 6–3 2021 Alexander Zverev Acapulco Round of 32 Outdoor Hard 6–3, 6–1

Alcaraz vs Zverev match prediction

Alcaraz has been in terrific form at the Australian Open 2026. He has not lost a set on his way to the semifinals. On the other hand, Zverev’s qualification for the semifinals has been hard-earned, as he won four of his five matches by dropping at least one set before emerging victorious.

However, Zverev can take confidence from his previous exploits against the Spaniard at the 2024 Australian Open, where the German knocked Alcaraz out in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Key Stats Comparison Category Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Current Ranking World No. 1 World No. 3 Age 22 28 Head-to-Head 6 wins 6 wins Hard Court Wins (H2H) 3 2 Clay Court Wins (H2H) 3 1 Indoor Hard Wins (H2H) 0 3 Grand Slam Titles 6 0 Masters Titles 25 25 ATP Challenger Titles 4 2 ATP Minor Titles 3 0 Highest Ranking Achieved No. 1 No. 2 Total Match Time Played (Tournament) 11h 54m 13h 56m Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open 2026 – Match Results

Round of 128 (January 18, 2026)

Defeated Adam Walton

Score: 6–3, 7–6, 6–2

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Round of 64 (January 21, 2026)

Defeated Yannick Hanfmann

Score: 7–6, 6–4, 6–3

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Round of 32 (January 23, 2026)

Defeated Corentin Moutet

Score: 6–2, 6–4, 6–1

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Round of 16 (January 25, 2026)

Defeated Tommy Paul

Score: 7–6, 6–4, 7–5

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Quarterfinals (January 27, 2026)

Defeated Alex de Minaur

Score: 7–5, 6–2, 6–1

Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2026 – Match Results

Round of 128 (January 18, 2026)

Defeated Gabriel Diallo

Score: 6–7, 6–1, 6–4, 6–2

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Round of 64 (January 21, 2026)

Defeated Alexandre Muller

Score: 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4

Venue: John Cain Arena

Round of 32 (January 23, 2026)

Defeated Cameron Norrie

Score: 7–5, 4–6, 6–3, 6–1

Venue: John Cain Arena

Round of 16 (January 25, 2026)

Defeated Francisco Cerundolo

Score: 6–2, 6–4, 6–4

Venue: John Cain Arena

Quarterfinals (January 27, 2026)

Defeated Learner Tien

Score: 6–3, 6–7, 6–1, 7–6

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open 2026 first men's singles semifinal live time, Alcaraz vs Zverev live streaming and telecast details

When will first semifinal in men's singles of Australia Open 2026 take place?

The first men's singles semifinal will take place on January 30 (Friday).

Which players will face-off in the first semifinal of men's singles in Australian Open 2026?

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the first semifinal of Australian Open 2026.

At what time will Australian Open 2026 1st semifinal begin?

The first semifinal - in which Alcaraz and Zverev face-off - will begin at 9 AM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will live telecast Alcaraz vs Zverev tennis match in India?

In the Australian Open 2026, live telecast of the first semifinal - played between Alcaraz and Zverev - will be available on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six HD/SD with English commentary. The tennis fans can also watch the tennis match live telecast in Hindi language on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of Alcaraz vs Zverev tennis match in India?

Sony LIV application and website will live stream Alcaraz vs Zverev tennis match in India.