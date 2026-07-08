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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: JSW Infra, Ideaforge Tech, Uno Minda, Orchid Pharma

Stock Alert: JSW Infra, Ideaforge Tech, Uno Minda, Orchid Pharma

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
JSW Infrastructures wholly owned subsidiary JSW Jatadhar Marine Services entered into a novation agreement with JSW Utkal Steel for the development of the captive jetty at Jatadhar Muhan, Odisha.

Ideaforge Technology launced the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 835.86 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.

Uno Mindas board approved its entry into the four-wheeler passenger vehicle seating systems segment through JV Uno Minda Tachi-S Seating. The company will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an investment of around Rs. 320 crore.

 

PC Jeweller has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 2 out of the 14 consortium banks. It has achieved a debt-free status in the current quarter.

Orchid Pharma signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Russia's Pharmasyntez JSC to commercialise Exblifep in Russia.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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