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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Netweb Tech, DCX Systems, Manipal Health Enterprise

Stock Alert: Netweb Tech, DCX Systems, Manipal Health Enterprise

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Netweb Technologies India board approved the fund raising through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share. The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the Floor Price for the Issue.

One97 Communication (Paytm)s promoter entity, Resilient Asset Management B.V, proposes to sell up to 4.98% equity in fintech firm through a block deal under its existing optionally convertible debenture (OCD) agreement with Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. (Antfin). The economic value to be received by Resilient will be retained by Antfin under the OCD agreement.

DCX Systems received purchase order from its customers worth Rs 15.19 crore. Further, its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems received purchase order from its customer worth Rs 3.09 crore.

 

Manipal Health Enterprises has signed business transfer Agreement (BTA) to acquire the entire operations and assets of Kinder Womens Hospital and Fertility Centre in Bengaluru for Rs 130 crore, strengthening its hospital network in the city.

Jyoti CNC Automation plans to invest Rs 1,020.65 crore over the next five years at its existing manufacturing facility after receiving approval under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme.

Indo-MIM reported 31.64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.12 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 182.41 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.39% YoY to Rs 12,18.74 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST