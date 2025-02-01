Aster DM tumbles as PAT tanks 68% YoY to Rs 57 crore in Q3 FY25

Aster DM Healthcare slipped 3.43% to Rs 474.10 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.31% to Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 179.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24.
However, revenue from operations jumped 9.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,049.81 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
Profit before tax rallied 32.98% to Rs 101.88 crore in Q3 of FY25, from Rs 76.61 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA stood at Rs 202 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 20% as compared with Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.3% in Q3 FY25 as against 17.7% in Q3 FY24.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: We are pleased with the momentum built in the third quarter of FY25, which reflects our unwavering focus on operational excellence and capacity enhancement. For 9M FY25, our India business achieved 15% YoY growth, reaching Rs 3,138 crore, driven by increased patient volumes and growth in ARPOB.
The operating EBITDA grew by 35% YoY to Rs 613 crore, and adjusted net profits (post NCI and excluding merger transaction cost) grew by 65% YoY to Rs 251 crore for 9M FY25. A consistent growth across our core businesses, combined with strategic cost optimization, has significantly strengthened our margins, with 9MFY25 operating EBITDA margins standing at 19.5%.
Dr. Moopen further added, As we expand, with plans to surpass 6,800 beds by FY27, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India. I am happy to announce that Aster DM Healthcare was recently honored at the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Awards 2024, winning the title of "Best Multispecialty Hospital-Group," while Aster DM Foundation secured a 1st runner-up for "Best CSR Excellence in Healthcare..
Meanwhile, the company has received shareholder approval for the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis to eligible shareholders of Quality Care India (QCIL) and for the change in the companys registered office. The application seeking approval for the preferential allotment to QCIL's eligible shareholders, the acquisition of approximately a 5% stake in QCIL, and the subsequent merger has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for their approval.
Additionally, an application has been submitted to the stock exchange for approval of the merger, and the company will soon file the application for the change in registered office with the Regional Director, South-East Region, Telangana. The closing of the transaction is pending the fulfillment of regulatory and compliance requirements, including the receipt of no-objection letters from the stock exchanges, as well as approvals from CCI and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Further, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, as on the record date, i.e., 7 February 2025. The date of payment of the interim dividend will be on or before Monday, 10 February 2025.
Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.
