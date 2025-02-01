Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aster DM tumbles as PAT tanks 68% YoY to Rs 57 crore in Q3 FY25

Aster DM tumbles as PAT tanks 68% YoY to Rs 57 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Aster DM Healthcare slipped 3.43% to Rs 474.10 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.31% to Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 179.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 9.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,049.81 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax rallied 32.98% to Rs 101.88 crore in Q3 of FY25, from Rs 76.61 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 202 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 20% as compared with Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.3% in Q3 FY25 as against 17.7% in Q3 FY24.

 

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: We are pleased with the momentum built in the third quarter of FY25, which reflects our unwavering focus on operational excellence and capacity enhancement. For 9M FY25, our India business achieved 15% YoY growth, reaching Rs 3,138 crore, driven by increased patient volumes and growth in ARPOB.

Also Read

Himanshu Sangwan

Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Railways' pacer who castled Kohli in Ranji match

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 77,750 before Budget; Auto, FMCG, Bank gain

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of presenting Budget

Union Budget

Union Budget explained: How it could shake up your household expenses

India vs England Playing 11 updates

4th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

The operating EBITDA grew by 35% YoY to Rs 613 crore, and adjusted net profits (post NCI and excluding merger transaction cost) grew by 65% YoY to Rs 251 crore for 9M FY25. A consistent growth across our core businesses, combined with strategic cost optimization, has significantly strengthened our margins, with 9MFY25 operating EBITDA margins standing at 19.5%.

Dr. Moopen further added, As we expand, with plans to surpass 6,800 beds by FY27, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India. I am happy to announce that Aster DM Healthcare was recently honored at the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Awards 2024, winning the title of "Best Multispecialty Hospital-Group," while Aster DM Foundation secured a 1st runner-up for "Best CSR Excellence in Healthcare..

Meanwhile, the company has received shareholder approval for the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis to eligible shareholders of Quality Care India (QCIL) and for the change in the companys registered office. The application seeking approval for the preferential allotment to QCIL's eligible shareholders, the acquisition of approximately a 5% stake in QCIL, and the subsequent merger has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for their approval.

Additionally, an application has been submitted to the stock exchange for approval of the merger, and the company will soon file the application for the change in registered office with the Regional Director, South-East Region, Telangana. The closing of the transaction is pending the fulfillment of regulatory and compliance requirements, including the receipt of no-objection letters from the stock exchanges, as well as approvals from CCI and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Further, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, as on the record date, i.e., 7 February 2025. The date of payment of the interim dividend will be on or before Monday, 10 February 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 1.81%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 1.81%

Inox Wind Ltd Spurts 10.69%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.27%

Inox Wind Ltd Spurts 10.69%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.27%

JTL Industries sets up new plant in Derabassi, Punjab

JTL Industries sets up new plant in Derabassi, Punjab

Indian rupee performed better than currencies of Canada, Korea, Brazil in the first 9 months of FY25, notes Economic Survey

Indian rupee performed better than currencies of Canada, Korea, Brazil in the first 9 months of FY25, notes Economic Survey

Market trades flat ahead of Union Budget; Nifty holds 23,500

Market trades flat ahead of Union Budget; Nifty holds 23,500

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon