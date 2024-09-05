Stock Alert : PNB Housing Finance, Suzlon Energy, Canara Bank, Allied Blenders and Distillers

Securities in F&O ban : RBL Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper Stocks to watch: PNB Housing Finances board will meet on 9 September 2024, to consider the issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis, in tranches over the six months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Suzlon Energy has executed a conveyance deed with OE Business Park (OEBPPL) for the sale of its corporate office, One Earth Property for Rs 440 crore. OEBPPL is a special purpose vehicle, shares of which are held by funds managed by 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management. Upon completion of the sale, the One Earth Property will be leased back to Suzlon for five years with sub-leasing and licensing rights. RBL Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper

Raymonds consumer lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle will list on the stock exchanges today.

Canara Bank will issue five year $300 million medium-term notes through IFSC banking unit. The bonds are to be issued at a coupon rate of 4.896% to be paid on semi annually.

Allied blenders and Distillers board approves the acquisition of majority stake in target entity to be formed in collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent liability partnership. The company will undertake manufacturing, distribution, licensing, and marketing of various types of luxury and premium spirits comprising owned and third-party brands.

Meanwhile, the board appoints Anil Somani as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective Sept 5.

Godrej Properties board approved the issuance of 6,460 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh, aggregating to Rs 64.60 crore.

Ganesh ecosphere board approves the incorporation of joint venture with Race Eco Chain to set up washing plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News