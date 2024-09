Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India Metal & Ferro Alloys announced that ICRA vide its letter dated 4 September, 2024 has reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]AA- (Stable) (pronounced ICRA Double A Minus Stable) and the short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A One plus). The outlook on the long-term rating has also been reaffirmed at "Stable".