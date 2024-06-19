Stock alert: Protean eGov Tech, Indus Tower, Zee Entertainment, Tata Technologies

Protean eGov Technologies: Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 1,199.50 per share via bulk deal on 18 June 2024.

Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower will be in focus today. The media reported that the Vodafone Group will likely divest about 9.94% of its stake in telecom tower operator Indus Towers in a share sale on Wednesdayover one or more tranches on the exchanges. The carrier may sell 26.8 crore shares worth Rs 9,138.8 crore at Rs 310-341 per share.

Gland Pharma will also be watched. Fosun will reportedly sell a 5% stake in the company through a block deal. Fosun Pharma is reportedly offering 8.2 million shares in the company, at a floor price set at Rs 1,750 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta steps down from the position for personal reasons. The company appointed Mukund Galgali as acting CFO.

Craftsman Automation's board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through QIP.

Tata Technologies collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVeni hackathon for engineering students.

NMDC opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.

Wipro debunked rumors of a multi-million dollar deal with Standard Chartered. Earlier reports claimed Wipro landed a lucrative 3-year contract, generating an estimated $50 million annually.

Electronics Mart India commenced the commercial operations of a new multi brand store under the brand name 'Bajaj Electronics' on June 18th in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat Forge makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, PEL, Sail, Sun TV network.