Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UFO Moviez India and Gofilex announces long term partnership

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
To provide electronic delivery of movies in India and Nepal
UFO Moviez India and Gofilex, the leader in the e-delivery of film content have announced a long term partnership to provide electronic delivery of movies in India and Nepal. This exclusive partnership enables UFO to provide Gofilex's IP delivery solution through a single sustainable electronic fulfilment platform. Both companies will continue to drive innovation while expanding across the region, supporting distributors and exhibitors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additionally, UFO intends to use Gofilex and its partner relationships to expand their services to deliver International Content not only within India but also use their platform solution to seamlessly provide access for Indian films to cinemas internationally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CRISIL assigns 'A1+' rating to short-term debt of Star Cement; reaffirms long-term rating

Sannverse Railtech's long-term IPO plans to emerge as a Titan in India's Railtech infrastructure and Rail Technology

PennWhite enters into long term distribution agreement with KRAHN UK

H.G. Infra Engineering to commence project of South Central Railway

Jubilant Pharmova's contract manufacturing unit in Montreal concludes USFDA audit

Radico Khaitan to launch Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky in India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

Infosys launches Aster™ for AI-amplified marketing capabilities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon