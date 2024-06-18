Business Standard
H.G. Infra Engineering to commence project of South Central Railway

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Appointed date for project declared as 22 June 2024
H.G. Infra Engineering has received a letter from South Central Railway on 18 June 2024, regarding the declaration of the appointed date as 22 June 2024 for the project detailed below:
Doubling of Track between Karanjgaon station (Including) at Km 69.01(Ch 69010) & Aurangabad station (Including) at Km 113.15(Ch 113150) [i.e. (44.14 km)] including Electrification and Signaling works in connection with Aurangabad- Ankai Doubling Project in Nanded Division of South Central Railway on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).
The project cost is Rs 447.11 crore and is expected to be complete in 30 months.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

