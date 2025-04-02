Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Zaggle Prepaid, V-Mart Retail

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to watch:

Tata Motors reported domestic sales of 90,500 units in March 2025, a slight decrease from the 90,822 units sold in March 2024. The commercial vehicle sales declined 3% YoY to 41,122 units in March 2025, while passenger vehicle sales stood at 51,872 units in March 2025, up 3% YoY.

Hyundai Motor India reported total monthly March 2025 sales of 67,320 units, (Domestic: 51,820 units and Export: 15,500 units), with a growth of 2.6% over last year.

Maruti Suzuki India reported total production at 1.94 Lakh units in March 2025 as against 1.66 lakh units in March 2024. Total passenger vehicles production at 1.91 lakh units in March 2025 as compared with 1.63 lakh units in March 2024.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Truecaller International to offer Zaggle Save.

Sygene International board approved the appointment of Peter Bains as an additional director, designated as managing director & chief executive officer of the company, effective April 1, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Coal India (CIL) board approved enhancement of notified price of coal by Rs 10 per ton i.e from existing Rs 10 per ton to Rs 20 per ton for non-coking and Rs 10 per ton for coking coal for regulated and non-regulated sectors across CIL towards contribution to the corpus of coal mines pension scheme (CMPS)-1998.

CSB Banks total deposits jumped 24% to Rs 36,861 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with 29,719 crore as on 31st March 2024.

V-Mart Retail total sales grew 17% to Rs 780 crore in its business update for the final quarter. Same-store sales growth also grew by 8%.

Swiggy received a tax assessment order from the Income Tax department of Rs 158 crore for April 2021 to March 2022.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

