Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures contract is up 43 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,901.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,322.58 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were mixed as investors braced for President Trump's anticipated tariffs, set to begin Wednesday.

 

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 added 0.38% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.87%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.03%.

White House officials confirmed that "Liberation Day" tariffs, including a 25% auto import tariff starting April 3, will be implemented immediately on April 2. Investor uncertainty regarding the tariffs' full impact and potential retaliatory actions is contributing to market volatility.

Tesla Inc shares closed 3.6% higher on Tuesday. The company is set to report its first-quarter vehicle deliveries on Wednesday. NVIDIA shares rose 1.6%, while Microsoft stock climbed 1.8%. Alphabet shares closed 1.5% up, while those of Micron Technology Inc jumped 2.1%.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks extended their losing streak for the second consecutive session today, as growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trumps impending tariff implementation on April 2, rattled investor sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 23,200 level. Sectors most vulnerable to trade disruptionsIT and pharmaled the decline, followed by financial stocks. Market participants fear that the new tariffs could fuel inflationary pressures in the U.S., potentially restricting the Federal Reserves ability to ease interest rates. Adding to the pressure, traders engaged in profit booking after the recent market rally, triggering a pullback in heavyweight stocks amid concerns over high valuations.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,390.41 points, or 1.80%, to 76,024.51. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 353.65 points, or 1.50%, to 23,165.70.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

