Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 22.74 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 83.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
