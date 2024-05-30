Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 180.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 14.72 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.50% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 55.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 180.49% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.7215.6555.8166.1717.1911.3113.9013.272.421.556.186.911.530.552.612.991.150.411.962.24