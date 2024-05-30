Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 180.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 14.72 crore
Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 180.49% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.50% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 55.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.7215.65 -6 55.8166.17 -16 OPM %17.1911.31 -13.9013.27 - PBDT2.421.55 56 6.186.91 -11 PBT1.530.55 178 2.612.99 -13 NP1.150.41 180 1.962.24 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 180.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Inland Printers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inland Printers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kobo Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon