Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 September 2025.

Result Today:

SpiceJet, Classic Electrodes India and Toyam Sports set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization of Ozanimod capsules in the United States.

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC work order worth Rs 134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Indo-Tech Transformers has secured purchase orders worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the supply of nine 125 MVA power transformers, reinforcing the companys position in the renewable energy infrastructure segment.

 

Trent has announced incorporation of new wholly owned subsidiary to invest in and manage real estate assets including acquisition development construction leasing & sale.

Yasho Industries has entered into a 15-year long-term supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for lubricant additives.

Varun Beverages has incorporated a joint venture company, White Peak Refrigeration, in India to manufacture visi-coolers & other refrigeration equipment, expanding its product portfolio in cooling solutions.

Poly Medicure said that its arm, RisoR Holdings BV, has signed an agreement to acquire 90% economic rights in the Pendracare Group, strengthening its presence in the medical devices sector.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

