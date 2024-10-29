Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 24.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 653.22 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 24.25% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 653.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales653.22595.00 10 OPM %15.1313.92 -PBDT104.3185.14 23 PBT94.4075.92 24 NP70.1056.42 24
