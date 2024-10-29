Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 24.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 24.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 653.22 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 24.25% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 653.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales653.22595.00 10 OPM %15.1313.92 -PBDT104.3185.14 23 PBT94.4075.92 24 NP70.1056.42 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award for best footballer

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

102 dead, 280 injured in Kerala temple firework mishap

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

US elections

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon