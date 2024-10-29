KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 280.47 croreNet profit of KFin Technologies rose 45.52% to Rs 89.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 280.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales280.47208.97 34 OPM %45.1144.59 -PBDT136.0096.28 41 PBT119.4783.71 43 NP89.3261.38 46
