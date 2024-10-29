Skipper consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 66.48% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 772.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1109.74772.37 44 OPM %10.049.54 -PBDT59.3641.48 43 PBT44.4428.55 56 NP32.9319.78 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content