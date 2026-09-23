Subex surges after bagging operations modernaisation contract from major APAC operator

Subex jumped 12.37% to Rs 21.80 after the company announced that it has been selected by a major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region to modernise and future-proof its partner ecosystem management (PEM) operations.

As telecom operators across APAC accelerate investments in 5G, wholesale, and increasingly diverse partner models, managing complex partner ecosystems with speed, agility, and precision has become a strategic priority.

The operators wholesale portfolio spans a broad mix of voice, messaging, data, next-generation 5G (SA/NSA) and IoT partnerships, across international, interconnect, MVNO, and wholesale buy-sell relationships. To bring these diverse lines of business onto a unified, future-ready mediation, billing, routing and settlement platform, the operator has selected Subex. Nisha Dutt, MD & CEO, Subex, said: "The next phase of telecom growth will be driven as much by the ecosystems operators build as by the networks they deploy.

As 5G, IoT and new wholesale models expand, operators need the ability to bring partners and services to market quickly, without being constrained by legacy systems. We are proud to have been chosen for this transformation, helping our customer build the foundation to turn emerging business models into sustainable revenue streams."

Subex is a telecom AI solutions company enabling communications service providers (CSPs) across the globe to deliver connected experiences to their customers. The company provides business support systems to telecommunication companies, which improves their revenue and profits through the identification and elimination of leakages in their revenue chain and includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, partner management, cost management and credit risk management.

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