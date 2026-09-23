Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1177.3, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% drop in NIFTY and a 31.34% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1177.3, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23446.5. The Sensex is at 74918.25, up 0.52%. Jindal Steel Ltd has risen around 2.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12990.35, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1178.8, up 2.75% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% drop in NIFTY and a 31.34% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 33.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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