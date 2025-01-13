Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 18.69 lakh equity shares

Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 18.69 lakh equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

On preferential basis

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has allotted 18,69,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1043.33 per share (including a premium of Rs 1041.33) on preferential basis by way of private placement to non-promoters.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 7,10,96,250 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Rashi Peripherals approves investment of up to Rs 14 cr in Satcom Info Tech

Board of Rashi Peripherals approves investment of up to Rs 14 cr in Satcom Info Tech

JSW Energy update on acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company under CIRP process

JSW Energy update on acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company under CIRP process

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon