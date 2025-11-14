Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 314.61 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 65.74% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 314.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 367.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales314.61367.81 -14 OPM %5.798.63 -PBDT13.9625.46 -45 PBT4.9116.75 -71 NP4.3012.55 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 213.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 213.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 143.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 143.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon