Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 314.61 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 65.74% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 314.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 367.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales314.61367.81 -14 OPM %5.798.63 -PBDT13.9625.46 -45 PBT4.9116.75 -71 NP4.3012.55 -66
