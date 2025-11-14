Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 213.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 126.99 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 213.61% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 126.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.99133.86 -5 OPM %9.025.83 -PBDT10.886.22 75 PBT6.782.05 231 NP5.301.69 214
