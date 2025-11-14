Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 50.06 croreNet profit of Calcom Vision rose 19.28% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 50.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.0634.08 47 OPM %7.777.54 -PBDT4.122.70 53 PBT2.731.74 57 NP1.981.66 19
