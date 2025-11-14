Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 41.63% to Rs 484.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 830.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4457.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 2104.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 2716.60 crore during the previous year ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 17364.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 16081.70 crore during the previous year ended September 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5171.204457.00 16 17364.2016081.70 8 OPM %11.9312.22 -11.5613.18 - PBDT735.00762.50 -4 2562.202953.30 -13 PBT663.40700.10 -5 2281.902697.70 -15 NP484.90830.70 -42 2104.202716.60 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

