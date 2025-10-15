Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Shares of Sula Vineyards declined 1.27% to Rs 295.75 after the company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from the companys own brands declined 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.1 crore in Q2 FY26, impacted by route-to-market disruption in Telangana due to retail license expiry in Nov25. Excluding Telangana, own brands posted low single-digit growth.

Sula reported steady revenue in Q2 FY26 amid a subdued macro environment.

The company's wine tourism segment posted revenue of Rs 13.2 crore in Q2 FY26, up 7.7% as against Rs 12.2 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher footfalls, improved occupancy (77% vs 74% LY), increased spend per guest, record single-day revenues during peak events, and the launch of the new premium resort, The Haven by Sula, supported by a healthy grape harvest.

 

During the quarter, the share of Elite & Premium remained strong at 78%, supported by the successful launch of Sulas first low-alcohol premium wine, Muscat Blanc, which received encouraging consumer response.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The wine producer reported consolidated net profit tumbled 86.7% to Rs 1.94 crore on a 9.3% fall in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 109.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Sula Vineyards shed 0.38% to Rs 248.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

