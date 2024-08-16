Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.52 -19 OPM %30.9530.77 -PBDT0.130.23 -43 PBT0.130.23 -43 NP0.130.23 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content