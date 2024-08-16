Business Standard
Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 665.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 665.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 375.07 crore
Net profit of Maithan Alloys rose 665.97% to Rs 456.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 375.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 403.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales375.07403.66 -7 OPM %5.7110.06 -PBDT580.7784.85 584 PBT575.6279.65 623 NP456.5259.60 666
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

