Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 506.47 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 506.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.43% to Rs 54.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 2298.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2393.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
